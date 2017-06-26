Trump Breaks Eid Al-Fitr Dinner Tradition

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 26, 2017

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the White House has not hosted a dinner marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Instead, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania released a statement on June 24 wishing “warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

“During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill,” they said. “With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values.”

By not hosting a dinner, Trump, who has previously been criticized for his use of anti-Muslim rhetoric, broke with an annual tradition upheld by the past three administrations.

The White House dinners marking Eid al-Fitr were attended by prominent U.S. Muslim leaders, members of Congress, and diplomats from Muslim countries.

