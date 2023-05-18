The US Still Owes Money to Relatives of Afghans Killed in Drone Strike in Kabul

Khaama: The U.S. government promised to compensate surviving families after a drone strike that resulted in the deaths of 10 members of an Afghan family, including seven children, led to a rare Pentagon apology. The incident, which occurred on August 29, 2021, was targeted at Zemari Ahmadi, an electrical engineer who worked for a voluntary organization with headquarters in the U.S. Ahmadi was hit by a Hellfire missile launched from an American drone as he was driving his white Toyota Corolla home from work, the Intercept reported. Within hours of the drone strike, U.S. officials declared they had targeted the attackers and stopped the attack. However, they did not disclose any civilian casualties, despite the later revelation that intelligence analysts had seen children at the location just moments earlier. Click here to read more (external link).