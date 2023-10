The Independent (UK): UK special forces allegedly had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” in Afghanistan in circumstances where they posed no threat, an independent inquiry has heard. The central allegation of the probe, which will focus on alleged illegal activity in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013, is that special forces “abused” night raids, or deliberate detention operations (DDOs), to carry out the policy. Click here to read more (external link).

