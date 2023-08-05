The Ismailis in Afghanistan

8am: Recently, a video has been circulating on social media depicting the Taliban coercing Ismaili Muslims to declare their allegiance to Sunni Islam by saying Shahada. This implies that these individuals were not considered true Muslims until now and must reaffirm their faith to be accepted back into the Islamic community. This incident has caused concern among many observers and has further heightened the anxieties of the Afghan people. The freedom to choose one’s religion and express one’s opinions is a fundamental right of every human being, and it is crucial for the governing body to remain impartial in this matter. However, the Taliban do not believe in religious neutrality and actively seek to eradicate diversity and pluralism in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).