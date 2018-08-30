The Afghan War Is No Place to Turn a Profit

Brad Taylor via Bloomberg: Erik Prince thinks 6,000 mercenaries can do what 110,000 troops could not. That’s a deadly mistake. Taking a close look Blackwater’s role in Iraq shows why: profit over policy. While the company was initially formed with vetted Navy SEALs, over time the need to ramp up operations led to the firm hiring just about anyone who’d held a gun in a war zone. The result: the Nisour Square massacre, in which Blackwater employees killed 17 Iraqi civilians. This debacle not only set back the nationwide counterinsurgency mission America’s uniformed soldiers were attempting to accomplish, it also led to Prince changing the name of his firm to Academi to get out from under the cloud. Click here to read more (external link).