Taliban Force Man to Compulsorily Divorce His Wife in Ghor

8am: In a distressing incident that sheds light on the growing assertiveness of the Taliban in various regions, reports from Ghor province indicate that Taliban fighters compelled a man to divorce his wife under duress, employing the threat of arms. These developments unfold against a backdrop of increasing reports where Taliban commanders and fighters have faced accusations of forced marriages and have repeatedly dealt with such cases using armed coercion. Click here to read more (external link).

