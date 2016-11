Tolo News: A study by the Pursesh Study and Research Organization shows that Hindus living in Afghanistan have been discriminated against and that their rights are not entrenched in the country’s constitution. According to the study, the Hindus’ rights are being violated in a number of ways including that regarding the confiscation of their properties. There is also a general ignorance and lack of knowledge about the Hindus in the country. Click here to read more (external link).