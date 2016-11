Huffington Post: Let’s correct this once and for all: Anti-Muslim hate is just as morally wrong and repugnant as anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia or sexism. Consequently, media coverage should treat anti-Muslim bigotry the same. And judging by what Breitbart has served up in terms of Muslim hatred during Bannon’s tenure alone should disqualify him from any position in the White House. Click here to read more (external link).

