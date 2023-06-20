Russia calls for continued probe into US, NATO ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan

Ariana: Russia’s representative at the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Monday called for continued investigations into war crimes by the US and NATO in Afghanistan. Addressing the council’s 53rd Session, Russian diplomat Yaroslav Yeryomin said: “The international community needs to remember about the war crimes that the US and NATO militaries committed during their 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan. “We believe that it is important to continue the work to collect information and expose the crimes committed by the US and NATO in Afghanistan, as well as to make them public,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related