Ariana: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a report on Sunday 4.4 million people in Afghanistan live with a disability and that the number people with disabilities has increased by 11.2 percent during the past 14 years. The AIHRC data shows that 13.9 percent of the total population of Afghanistan (4,475,800) have been identified as people with disabilities. Click here to read more (external link).