Rights watchdog calls on govt to protect Hazaras against genocide

Ariana: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Sunday in a statement that the Afghan government has to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi. The AIHRC said it was government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide. The statement comes a day after a deadly bombing close to a girls high school in Dasht-e-Barchi killed 63 people and wounded 187. Click here to read more (external link).

