Reported Civilian Deaths in Behsud to be Probed

Tolo News: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Sunday said it will assess reports of civilian deaths in clashes in the Behsud district in Maidan Wardak province that erupted during a protest in the district on Friday. The Ministry of Interior Affairs said the fighting erupted after armed men loyal to a local commander, Alipoor, started fighting with security forces, but Alipoor in a voice message to TOLO news rejected the claim and said the security forces opened fire on the protestors. “It was a civil protest, but they opened fire on the people. Sixty people were near their tanks. This itself is a war crime,” Alipoor said. Click here to read more (external link).