Pompeo signals impending action against ICC for investigating alleged U.S. war crimes

Politico: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday previewed imminent action by the Trump administration aimed at countering the International Criminal Court’s investigation of alleged war crimes committed by U.S. personnel in Afghanistan. In an interview on the “What the Hell Is Going On?” podcast, produced by the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute think tank, Pomepo said he is “very concerned” about the probe being conducted by the Hague-based tribunal. Click here to read more (external link).