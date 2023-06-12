Night Raid Victims’ Families in Maidan Wardak Demand Justice

Tolo News: Families of victims of night operations of foreign forces in Chak Maidan Wardak district are demanding justice from international courts and human rights organizations. They called the event a war crime and asked the international courts to punish the perpetrators for their actions. Shams Rahman, one of the relatives of the victims, said that as a result of the night operations of foreign forces in 2016, three women were killed and four others, including children, were wounded. Click here to read more (external link).