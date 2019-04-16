Let’s face the truth, rural Afghanistan has been lost

Emran Feroz via TRTWorld: Foreign invaders and elite urban Afghans have long underestimated or ignored rural Afghanistan, and they have all paid the price of doing so. A few days ago, massive protests took place in the province of Helmand, southern Afghanistan. The night before, Afghan and American forces raided another home in the region. According to locals, they killed several civilians, but this was not the end of the ordeal. The soldiers also abducted two women, and for most of the villagers, this was one step too far. Click here to read more (external link).