The Emory Wheel: Hazaras are a religious and ethnic minority; Hazara Afghans predominately practice the Shi’a sect of Islam, while most of Afghanistan’s other ethnic groups follow the Sunni sect. As such, Hazaras find themselves excluded from general civil society and are particularly vulnerable to discrimination along ethnic and religious lines. According to Hamkar, many Hazara are excluded from workplaces, particularly in the government. Click here to read more (external link).