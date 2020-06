Tolo News: Iran’s judiciary has denied receiving evidence that the Afghan government says has been handed to an Iranian diplomatic team over the drowning of dozens of Afghan migrants on the border between the two neighboring countries. Findings of the government’s probe team indicate that 46 Afghan nationals were “forced by the Iranian border force” to cross the Harirod River, leaving 12 of them dead, 17 missing and 17 others who survived. Click here to read more (external link).