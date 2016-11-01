International Criminal Court ‘about to probe US war crimes in Afghanistan’ – report

RT: Over the next few weeks, the International Criminal Court (ICC) could open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Afghan war, including those allegedly committed by American troops, Foreign Policy magazine reports. Citing “several knowledgeable sources,” the magazine claims that the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, is several weeks from launching a thorough and comprehensive investigation into violations in conducting war that could implicate US soldiers, Taliban insurgents and, possibly, the Afghan government. Click here to read more (external link).