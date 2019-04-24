In Afghanistan, the ICC Abandons the Field

Human Rights Watch: Decades of impunity in Afghanistan have made it clear to victims of grave crimes and their families that the interests of the powerful will almost always supersede their interests and their right to see those responsible held to account. By opting out of an investigation of the likely war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, the judges have effectively told the victims that the ICC won’t stand up for them either. And that’s a dangerous message that will resonate well beyond Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).