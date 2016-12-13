I Was Sexually Assaulted By Dostum And His Men: Eshchi

Tolo News: Recounting the details of the assault, Eshchi claimed that first he was beaten by Dostum’s bodyguards and then he was taken to his house. He said it was here that Dostum tried to abuse him sexually. “You will not believe what I will say. He [Dostum] said first I want to have sex with him [Eshchi]… He [Dostum] ordered his guys to lift me up. Four of them grabbed my legs and two of them grabbed my hands. They rolled up my clothes. They put me up and down and then he [Dostum] said its enough. Three times is enough. Touching him three times is enough for pictures (Dostum said). Then he [Dostum] told his guys to put me down. He said this is enough and whenever needed we will show him the picture. Then he [Dostum] called on [someone named] Sattar and told him that 10 people including you [Sattar] should have sex with him [Eshchi] until his anus ruptures and bleeds. Click here to read more (external link).

