Human Rights Watch: Trump’s proposals will harm millions

November 24, 2016

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on US President-elect Donald Trump to repudiate controversial proposals he made during the election campaign, saying that, if implemented, they would harm millions of people in America and beyond.

In a letter on Wednesday to Trump, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth cited some of Trump’s controversial statements regarding torture, Guantanamo military prison, immigration, refugees, women’s rights, health care, and media freedom among others.

The chief of the American-founded international non-governmental organization reminded Trump that he should fulfill obligations of the United States under international humanitarian law.

“As president, you will have the heavy responsibility to prevent enactment of dangerous pledges and proposals that were made in the course of the campaign,” Roth wrote.

“A first step will be to unequivocally retract such proposals, condemn hateful rhetoric and acts undertaken in your name, and commit to respecting the obligations of the United States under international human rights and humanitarian law,” he added.

Trump’s campaign had been hit with many controversies since its inception in early 2015. But he still managed to stun the world by defeating the heavily-favored Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, in the November 8 election.

Thousands of people since then have rallied in cities across the US to protest against Trump’s victory, condemning his controversial campaign rhetoric against Muslims, immigrants, women and other groups.

The real estate mogul’s controversial comments include a call to ban all Muslims from coming to America as well as stopping Mexican migrants by building a long wall along the US-Mexico border.

He has also sought a database to track Muslims across the United States and said that the US would have “absolutely no choice” but to close down mosques.

