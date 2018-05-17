HRW: Weak Investigations of Civilian Airstrike Deaths

HRW: The United States and Afghan governments are not adequately investigating possible unlawful airstrikes in Afghanistan, which may contribute to rising civilian casualties, Human Rights Watch said today. Recent accounts from airstrike victims and witnesses in Nangarhar and other Afghan provinces uncovered major failings in US and Afghan investigations of civilian deaths, injuries, and property damage – notably the unwillingness to interview witnesses and obtain other evidence on site. Click here to read more (external link).