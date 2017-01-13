Gov’t Failed To Improve Human Rights In 2016: HRW

Tolo News: Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a recent report that the Afghan government had not made any considerable achievements in improving human rights in 2016 and that internal political rifts and the lack of political will could put the achievements of the past 15 years in jeopardy. In the report it said 8,000 civilians were killed and wounded in 2016 with a big percentage of these having been carried out by insurgents. According to the report, in 2016 thousands of families left their homes due to insecurity. Click here to read more (external link).