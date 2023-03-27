Fears Australian SAS soldier accused of war crimes in Afghanistan could be targeted by Muslim prisoners – as he asks the judge to be let out on bail

Daily Mail (UK): A former SAS soldier charged with a war crime while serving in Afghanistan has sought bail claiming his safety could be at risk from Islamic terrorists while behind bars. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by the Australian Federal Police last Monday and has spent a week behind bars. He has been charged with the unlawful killing of an Afghan man in a wheat field while deployed as a member of the Australian Defence Force. Click here to read more (external link).