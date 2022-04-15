Family of War Victims in Kunar Seek Compensation From US

Tolo News: A family in the Watapour district of Kunar province who lost 14 members in a drone strike eight years ago is now seeking compensation from the United States. “The benefit of the foreigners for us is that my brother, my nephew, my mother, my sister, my niece and 14 members of my family died when they came,” said Safir Khan, a member of the deceased family. Family members claim that US forces took their wounded six-year-old daughter with them after the attack, and they have no information about her fate. Click here to read more (external link).