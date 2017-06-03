Erik Prince’s dark plan for Afghanistan: Military occupation for profit, not security

Salon.com: Blackwater founder Erik Prince has a vision for profiting off Afghanistan that President Trump might just love. Prince’s plan to fund occupations by pillage would otherwise be simply an insane notion howled from the wilderness of policy thought were it not for Prince’s proximity to the president and Trump’s repeated assertion that the U.S. should have taken Iraq’s oil to recoup costs. Indeed in his first speech in his first full day in office, speaking at the CIA headquarters, Trump revived his campaign-season idea of taking Iraqi oil, even telling the audience, “maybe you’ll have another chance.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related