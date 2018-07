Tolo News: According to Bashir Ahmad Tayyanj, Dostum has also been unable to obtain the president’s permission to visit Qaisari. “The First Vice President in the last two to three days had contact with officials and we hope they (Dostum and Ghani) meet each other. But we want a productive meeting, we do not want to once again be ashamed in front of our people,” said Tayyanj. Click here to read more (external link).

