Does an ICC investigation into US abuses in Afghanistan matter?

TRT World: The court says their decision on whether to pursue the charges is imminent. Yet there are doubts about the likelihood and effectiveness of an investigation. The US is not a party to the 2002 Rome Statute which led to the establishment of the ICC. Washington also argues that its own courts have done a good enough job at prosecuting such allegations of abuses in foreign countries. Afghanistan itself is heavily reliant on foreign aid, especially from the US. Since 2001, the US has provided more than $113 billion in security and humanitarian assistance. This has led to a fear that Kabul would not risk upsetting its primary ally by cooperating with the ICC.