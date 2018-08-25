Demise of the former chairman of Kabul Bank ‘mysterious’, claims Noor

Khaama Press: Noor said Mr. Farnood became a victim of conspiracies, was jailed and his properties, assets, and fortune were confiscated. He also expressed hopes that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Farnood would be ascertained.

Kabul Bank was one of Afghanistan’s largest private financial institutions founded in 2004 by Sherkhan Farnood, who was an international prominent poker player.

Khalilullah Ferozi, the former chief executive of the bank, was another key staff. Both Sher Khan Farnood and Khalilullah Ferozi were sentenced to ten years in jail by the Appellate Court nearly four years ago after they were found guilty of involvement in the embezzlement of the bank’s funds. Click here to read more (external link).

