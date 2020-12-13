Danish speaks out in support of rights for minority groups

Ariana: Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan’s second vice president, said at a gathering on Sunday that the basic rights of Afghans, especially minorities, need to be focused on and preserved during peace talks and after a peace agreement has been reached. “In our country when you speak about minority rights, some people say that it is against national unity, however respecting minorities and other cultures is national unity and will improve solidarity, ” said Danish. Click here to read more (external link).

