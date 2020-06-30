formats

Australia’s SAS chief admits his forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan, as claims emerge that civilians were killed, including one who was ‘stomped to death’

The Daily Mail (UK): Australia’s special forces chief has admitted that SAS soldiers did commit war crimes in Afghanistan. Australian Special Operations Commander Major-General Adam Findlay told SAS soldiers at Perth’s Campbell Barracks that ‘there are guys who criminally did something’ and ‘poor leadership’ is to blame. This is the first time a senior officer – who is still serving – has said that SAS soldiers broke the law in Afghanistan. His comments are widely interpreted as an admission that the Brereton Inquiry – an investigation into more than 55 cases of alleged misconduct by Australia’s special forces – is going to make adverse findings when it finishes in July.  Click here to read more (external link).

