Australian war hero who murdered 4 in Afghanistan refuses to apologize after ruling

Alarabiya News: Australia’s most decorated war veteran, found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans while serving in Afghanistan, said he was devastated by what he called an “incorrect” judgement and he would not apologize for his actions. In his first public comments since the court ruling, Ben Roberts-Smith, holder of the Victoria Cross and other top military honors, said he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the Special Air Service on six tours from 2006 to 2012. Click here to read more (external link).