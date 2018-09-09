Australian investigators probing special forces wrongdoing in Afghanistan consult with Canadian military

Ottawa Citizen: Australia is investigating recent accusations from some special forces troops that a group of rogue soldiers in the Special Air Service Regiment executed an elderly Afghan prisoner and kept a running tally of the number of Afghans they killed. Members of Australian special forces are also alleged to have kept the prosthetic led of a dead Afghan as a trophy and later used it as a beer tankard. Media reports from Australia indicate the investigation has found as many as five unlawful killings were committed by special forces personnel. There have also been reports that at least one member of the SAS was involved in a bank robbery in Australia. Click here to read more (external link).