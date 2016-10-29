At Afghanistan’s brick kilns, debt can last generations

AP: Every day that Dil Agha works at his backbreaking job at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, from before sunrise to well after sunset, he digs himself deeper into debt. He knows he will never be able to pay back what he owes to the kiln owner who lent him a few thousand dollars for a family emergency, and that when he dies, his children will inherit the burden that will ensure his family remains enslaved for generations. He is one of hundreds of people that the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission calls the “slaves of the 21st century.”