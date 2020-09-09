formats

Ariana: With peace talks poised to start in Doha between Afghanistan and the Taliban, human rights organization Amnesty International has called on both sides to include the voices of victims of the conflict so as to ensure their rights are respected in any deal made. This comes after the United States sanctioned the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, for her continued probe into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Amnesty International calls for voices of victims to be heard

  1. *Just about time- are they getting
    paid; if so, then where have they been hiding
    for
    the last almost 20 years
    since the
    grand.invasion
    of
    Afghanistan?????
    *

