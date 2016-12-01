American Exceptionalism: How the United States Never Commits War Crimes

Michael Hughes: The US State Department was practically insulted that the International Criminal Court (ICC) dared to suggest Americans committed war crimes in Afghanistan through the systematic employment of enhanced interrogation techniques – otherwise known as torture. Not only are the crimes themselves appalling, but US officials legitimately believe international law does not and should not apply to the United States. In fact, Americans seem genuinely surprised when other countries or international institutions refuse to put blind trust in the exceptional nation’s ability to police itself. Click here to read more.