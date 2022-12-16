Air Pollution Increasing in Kabul: NEPA

Tolo News: The burning of coal, plastic, and other cheap fuels as well as the exhaust emissions from old vehicles are the main sources of air pollution in Kabul. “To see the level of air pollution we just have one station that is in our department and for this reason we can’t check the level of air pollution all over Kabul,” said Mohammad Basir Amin, head of the Directorate of Regulation and Control of Air and Garbage Pollution. According to international experts, Kabul is among the most polluted cities in the world. Click here to read more (external link).