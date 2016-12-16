AIHRC Calls for Prosecution of Rights Violators, Incl Zardad

Tolo News: Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Thursday called for the prosecution of war criminals and violators of human rights including Zardad Faryadi. Zardad Faryadi, a former Hizb-e-Islami commander, arrived back in Kabul on Wednesday after serving more than 10 years in a U.K prison on charges of torture and human rights violations. The AIHRC warned against the culture of impunity in Afghanistan, and criticized government’s lack of political will to address the problem in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

