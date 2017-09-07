Afghans Protest Killing Of Rohingya In Burma







September 7, 2017: Hundreds gathered in Kabul to protest the recent killing and persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Burma, the country also known as Myanmar. (RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan)

