Afghanistan’s Torture Victims Deserve Redress

Human Rights Watch: The clock is ticking for President Ashraf Ghani to protect the rights of the Afghanistan’s many torture victims. In March, the government finally enacted the Anti-Torture Law after years of political and bureaucratic battles. However, the law left out a system for “restitution, rehabilitation, and compensation” for victims of torture by state security forces. This Redress Annex, drafted by the Justice Ministry in cooperation with nongovernmental organizations in the Detention Working Group, was completed July. It is an essential element missing from the Anti-Torture Law, and President Ghani can rectify the error by adding it by decree. Click here to read more (external link).