Afghanistan war crimes

The Express Tribune (PK): The United States has penalised the International Criminal Court for investigating war crimes in Afghanistan. In a bizarre but not unpredictable move, Washington has imposed penalties on the Prosecutor of the ICC for investigating crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan. Sanctioning the officials of the ICC for carrying out their mandated duties would amount to an attack on the international system of criminal justice and indeed an attack on the rule of law. Click here to read more (external link).