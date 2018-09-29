Afghanistan ranks first in the world on right to information

1TV: Afghanistan has secured first place among 123 countries on right to information laws.cThat is according to the Halifax-based Centre for Law and Democracy and human rights organization Access Info Europe which published the annual list to mark International Right to Know Day. The rating system uses a 150-point scale to indicate the strength and weaknesses of right to information laws around the world. Afghanistan scored 139 points. Afghanistan’s Access to Information Law was enacted in 2014. Click here to read more (external link).

