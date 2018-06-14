formats

Abdullah Abdullah: ‘Nobody promised Afghanistan will be paradise in 2, 3 years’

Dr. A. Abdullah

DW: On widespread corruption and human rights abuses in Afghanistan, the country’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, said: “Nobody had promised that Afghanistan will be paradise as a result of the two, three years of the unity government but we have promised to take steps, which we have done.” He admitted earlier this year that his National Unity Government (NUG) had failed to fulfill some of its commitments, leading to a loss of trust in the government. Click here to read more (external link).

