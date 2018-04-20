When Afghanistan was just a laid-back highlight on the hippie trail

The Telegraph (UK): As inconceivable as it is today, war-torn Afghanistan was once an essential stop on the backpacker route (dubbed the “hippie trail” or “overland”) across Asia, notable for its gorgeous capital – dubbed the “Paris of the East” – and the ease in which travellers could score a little marijuana. Click here to read more (external link).
You stupid people should have never been allowed to contaminate the pristine landscape of Afghanistan.
.
You savages
either did it through your lowest class diseased addicts or through your rapist genocidal military personnel while your piggish politicians were facilitating all for your convenience.
.
*YOU COWARD RATS
WILL BE
KICKED OUT OF
THE GREAT LAND OF AFGHANISTAN.
*You have no business right
to stick around Afghanistan
and
keep causing all sorts of problems
for your own exclusive exploitations.
To correct you
once again:
**************************
*************
********
******
****
***
**
*
IT IS NOT WAR-TORN-
IT IS WAR-IMPOSED.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
=======
=======
READ IT
AGAIN !