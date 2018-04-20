formats

When Afghanistan was just a laid-back highlight on the hippie trail

· 3 Comments
The classic Hippie Trail CREDIT: NORDNORDWEST/WIKICOMMONS

The classic Hippie Trail CREDIT: NORDNORDWEST/WIKICOMMONS

The Telegraph (UK): As inconceivable as it is today, war-torn Afghanistan was once an essential stop on the backpacker route (dubbed the “hippie trail” or “overland”) across Asia, notable for its gorgeous capital – dubbed the “Paris of the East” – and the ease in which travellers could score a little marijuana. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “When Afghanistan was just a laid-back highlight on the hippie trail

  1. You stupid people should have never been allowed to contaminate the pristine landscape of Afghanistan.
    .
    You savages
    either did it through your lowest class diseased addicts or through your rapist genocidal military personnel while your piggish politicians were facilitating all for your convenience.
    .
    *YOU COWARD RATS
    WILL BE
    KICKED OUT OF
    THE GREAT LAND OF AFGHANISTAN.

    Reply

  3. To correct you
    once again:
    **************************
    *************
    ********
    ******
    ****
    ***
    **
    *
    IT IS NOT WAR-TORN-
    IT IS WAR-IMPOSED.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    =======
    =======
    READ IT
    AGAIN !

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *