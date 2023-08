Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] in a statement on Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of 104th anniversary of independence from Britain and emphasized on healthy relations with countries in the region and the world based on Islamic Sharia. The statement said that the nation of Afghanistan considers it a “great honor” that it has driven out three empires from its soil in a century. Click here to read more (external link).

Related