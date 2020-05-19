Son Of Revered Afghan Resistance Hero Tests Positive For COVID-19

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

May 19, 2020

The son of Ahmad Shah Masud, the revered anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander, says he and several members of his family have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a May 19 post on Twitter and Facebook, Ahmad Masud said his COVID-19 symptoms were not “so serious,” while warning that this did not mean that the virus should not be taken seriously.

Masud said he and several family members received the results of their coronavirus tests conducted a few days ago on May 19. He said they will go into quarantine for two weeks.

Masud, 31, called on his countrymen to follow health protocols and guidelines by the Health Ministry to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Masud, who was 12 when his father, known as the Lion of Panjshir, was assassinated by Al-Qaeda suicide bombers, said last year that he wanted to work to galvanize anti-Taliban groups.

“Let’s defeat the coronavirus by working together and respecting guidelines,” Masud wrote on Facebook on May 19.

The outbreak has so far killed 178 Afghans and infected over 7,600, according to official figures.

The actual numbers are likely to be significantly higher, as few tests are being carried out in the war-ravaged country.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Ferozuddin Feruz tested positive for the coronavirus. His condition was reported as “stable” by his spokesman, who said he self-isolated at home.

