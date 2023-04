Tolo News: Thursday, April 27, 2023, is the 45th anniversary of the collapse of the first Afghan president Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan. The People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan led a coup against Daoud Khan’s government. On the same day, after five years of his presidency, Daoud Khan and 18 of his family members were killed, and Noor Mohammad Taraki, head if the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan, came to power. Click here to read more (external link).