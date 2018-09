Tolo News: Members of Afghanistan Green Trend, a Kabul-based social movement, on Friday commemorated Martyrs Week and the 17th anniversary of the National Hero Ahmad Shah Massoud’s assassination by laying a wreath at the Minaret of Resistance in Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul’s PD15. Afghanistan Green Trend members called on people to commemorate Martyrs Week and Ahmad Shah Massoud’s assassination anniversary peacefully. Click here to read more (external link).