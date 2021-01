Ariana: President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday renamed the Herat Airport after Khwaja Abdullah Ansari, a Sufi who lived in the 11th century in Herat province. Ansari was also known as Pir-i Herat “Sage of Herat” and he is famous for his poetry and his book Munajat Namah (the prayers letter). Click here to read more (external link).