From Afghan Cave to Jerusalem, a Treasure Trove of Silk Road Jews Reaches Israelis

Haaretz: The National Library of Israel has purchased the “Afghan Genizah” collection brought to Israel by Israeli antiquities dealer Lenny Wolfe some 10 months ago. The collection includes about 250 documents, most from the 11th century, and were most likely discovered in a cave in northern Afghanistan. About 100 of the manuscripts probably came from the archive of a Jewish family that lived on the Silk Road in the area of today’s Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).